PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.29 and last traded at $55.24. Approximately 23,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 172,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.08.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,668,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

