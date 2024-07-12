PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in June

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the June 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PMF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

