Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.38.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $84.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $92.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,961,000 after buying an additional 985,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,461,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,394,000 after buying an additional 947,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,486,000 after buying an additional 525,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,951,000 after buying an additional 334,502 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

