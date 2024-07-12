Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $2.93

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $3.05. Plug Power shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 3,423,540 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

