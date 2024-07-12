Polymath (POLY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.34 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $86.34 million and $6,767.69 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00118924 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

