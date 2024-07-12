Polymath Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.36 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $67.36 million and approximately $8,650.13 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00120161 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

