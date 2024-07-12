Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the June 15th total of 54,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 732,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTG remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 562,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,872. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

