Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the June 15th total of 54,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 732,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Portage Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRTG remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 562,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,872. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.47.
Portage Biotech Company Profile
