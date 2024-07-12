Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTLO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

PTLO opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $682.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. Portillo’s has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $23.99.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

