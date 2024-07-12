PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $80.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $61.82 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSMT shares. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 937 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $74,828.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $636,404.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,931,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,282. Insiders own 18.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in PriceSmart by 18.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 43.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after purchasing an additional 263,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after buying an additional 133,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

