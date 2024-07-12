Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.14

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $606.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,537,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,537,000 after buying an additional 335,540 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,489,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

