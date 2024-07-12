Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.14

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $606.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
