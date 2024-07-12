Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Value ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 611,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,516,000. Principal Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Principal Securities Inc. owned 46.67% of Principal Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Principal Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.07. 1,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.15. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

