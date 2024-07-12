Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Update

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the June 15th total of 142,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
NASDAQ PCSA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.80. 35,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.60. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.
