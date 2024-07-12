Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Up 0.8%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $167.25 and last traded at $166.91. 954,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,479,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.74.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $395.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 97,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

