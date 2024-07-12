Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Sells $32,120.00 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Progress Software Stock Up 2.9 %

Progress Software stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Progress Software by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 491,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $10,356,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Progress Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

