Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTGX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,944. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $36.46.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTGX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $30,985.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,162.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $30,985.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,162.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,636. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 209.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 90,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,228,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after acquiring an additional 80,639 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

