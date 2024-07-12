Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Up 74.2% in June

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Psychemedics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PMD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669. Psychemedics has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse and other health markers through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opioids, such as heroin metabolite, morphine, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, and alcohol.

