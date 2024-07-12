Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.89.

About Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

