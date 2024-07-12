Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Monday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.87. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Range Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at $160,983.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

