Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Update

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Qualstar Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QBAK remained flat at $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Qualstar has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

