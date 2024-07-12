Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Update

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Qualstar Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS QBAK remained flat at $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Qualstar has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.
About Qualstar
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qualstar
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- A Rising Wedge Pattern Signals Reversal for This Stock
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 6 Best Index Mutual Funds to Invest In
Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.