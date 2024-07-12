Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 152,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 184,487 shares.The stock last traded at $28.22 and had previously closed at $27.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 157.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

