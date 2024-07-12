Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 12,209 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,209 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:DHI traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,836. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

