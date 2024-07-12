Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 112.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,280,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,151,000 after purchasing an additional 155,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $5,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRBR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $55.05. 1,269,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,500. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

