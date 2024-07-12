Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 236.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of TD SYNNEX worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.1 %

SNX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.50. 911,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.00.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.