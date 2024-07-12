Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 38,514 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 144,359.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,329,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043,282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,823 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 526.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,310,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,472,000 after buying an additional 5,303,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,312,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,340,000 after buying an additional 3,861,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,295. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,203,883.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $11,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,144,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,203,883.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,834,732 shares of company stock valued at $772,476,647. 6.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

