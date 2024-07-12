Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.32 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of Helen of Troy worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 575,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,685. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.