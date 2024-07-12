Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.40 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 278.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.45. 8,390,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,095,467. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

