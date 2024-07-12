Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,297 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.11% of Bank OZK worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,394,000 after purchasing an additional 502,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after buying an additional 300,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 51,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $56,293,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,553,000 after acquiring an additional 178,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

OZK stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,383. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

