Quantbot Technologies LP Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 8,578.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,260 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,623,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,469,000 after buying an additional 1,501,692 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,357,000 after buying an additional 536,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,909,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,981,000 after buying an additional 472,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,743,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,533,000 after acquiring an additional 410,042 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE ELS traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.68. 1,059,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,718. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

