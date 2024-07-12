Quantbot Technologies LP Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 108.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,979 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s accounts for about 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.26% of Kohl’s worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 115.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 38.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 468,602 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 80.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Kohl’s by 392.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,174,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.95.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KSS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

