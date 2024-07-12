Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $10,510,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 105,454 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 275,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 169,389 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Genpact Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:G traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

