Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,933 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 58.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. 1,840,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $418.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.