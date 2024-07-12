Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.84 Million in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,995,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,209,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Acushnet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,964,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,945,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 265,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $63.35. 208,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $70.10.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

