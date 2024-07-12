Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $14.23 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 58,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,233,000. Cencora accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth $238,457,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth $191,309,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth $75,916,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $222.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.65 and its 200-day moving average is $229.26. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COR

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.