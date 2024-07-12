Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.29 Million in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 53,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of New York Times by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 143,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 420.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 91,184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in New York Times by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Stock Up 0.6 %

NYT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,665. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $53.29.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

