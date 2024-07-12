Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $7.10 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.8 %

ZTS traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,039. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.49. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

