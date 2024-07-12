Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

POR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.90. 831,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,463 shares of company stock valued at $274,064. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.