Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 33,264 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.26.

NTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

