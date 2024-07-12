Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 693 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.11% of Huntsman worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. 2,564,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,706. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

