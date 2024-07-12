Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1.97 Million Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Steven Madden at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Steven Madden Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.54. 733,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,045. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $45.91.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.