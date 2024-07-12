Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $7.83 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,000. S&P Global comprises about 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,758 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $5.10 on Friday, hitting $478.32. 1,322,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $481.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.76 and its 200 day moving average is $433.10.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.60.

View Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.