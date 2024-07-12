Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 66,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 49,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 78,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 68,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

