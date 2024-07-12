Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Up to $14.08

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $14.47. Quanterix shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 44,697 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $569.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,962,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 131,195 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,879,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 145.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

