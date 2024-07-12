QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $1,219,496.96 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QuantumScape Stock Up 16.9 %

QS traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,238,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 4.62.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,750,000 after buying an additional 656,646 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 240.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,964 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 251,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $18,482,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 129,239 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

