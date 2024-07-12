QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $1,219,496.96 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QuantumScape Stock Up 16.9 %

QS traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,238,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The business's fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 4.62.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,750,000 after buying an additional 656,646 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 240.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,964 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 251,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $18,482,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 129,239 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.67.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

