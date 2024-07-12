QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $1,219,496.96 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
QuantumScape Stock Up 16.9 %
QS traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,238,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 4.62.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of QuantumScape
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Trading Halts Explained
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.