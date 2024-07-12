Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Update

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 349.7% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of QRHC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 55,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,518. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $180.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Culpepper purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,185 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $101,224.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,073 shares of company stock valued at $404,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.84% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

