Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Trading Down 1.7%

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.53. 46,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 652,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

A number of research firms have commented on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 168.5% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

