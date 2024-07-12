Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Up to $9.92

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $10.22. Replimune Group shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 44,119 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Replimune Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $130,655.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,730.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $130,655.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,730.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,598 shares of company stock valued at $712,516. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,024,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after buying an additional 1,679,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 699,679 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,575,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 276,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

