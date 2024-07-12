Request Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $101.18 million and $1.47 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09976945 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,818,584.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

