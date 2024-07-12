Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 12th (ALNY, ALV, APTV, ARX, ATZ, BIR, BPMC, BWA, BYD, CNR)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 12th:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $255.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $108.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from C$53.00 to C$54.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$50.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$42.00 to C$46.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$185.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 135 ($1.73) to GBX 110 ($1.41). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$32.00.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 260 ($3.33) to GBX 250 ($3.20). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$43.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $640.00 to $580.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$108.00 to C$110.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$110.00.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $47.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $44.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$84.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$51.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $185.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$73.00.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 9,690 ($124.12) to GBX 9,580 ($122.71). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$60.00.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 4,435 ($56.81) to GBX 4,190 ($53.67). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.20). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was given a C$80.00 price target by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $182.00 to $274.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

