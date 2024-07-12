ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $194,350.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $194,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,502,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00.

ResMed Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $199.78 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $229.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.70 and a 200 day moving average of $192.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

