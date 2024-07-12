Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Down 47.3% in June

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the June 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,376,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at $3,855,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 45.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 53.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 394,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 18,060.8% during the first quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 87,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 893,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,231. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $345.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

